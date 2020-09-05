Man shot while walking in the area of Gratiot and Harper

Detroit Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning right before 2:00 in the area of Gratiot and Harper.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, told police that he was walking when he heard shots and realized he had been shot. From there, he ran home, where he called 911.

Medics made their way to the scene and took the man to the hospital, where he was listed in temporary serious condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still being investigated, and no suspect is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Seventh Precinct at 313-596-5740, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.

