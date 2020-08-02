Man shot while walking, no suspect description

A man was sent to the hospital after a shooting that happened Saturday night around 11:30 in the 15800 block of Plymouth.

Detroit Police say the 59-year-old man was walking, when he was shot by an unknown suspect. The man was then taken to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Again, there is no suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Sixth Precinct at ‪313-596-5640, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Stay with FOX 2 updates.