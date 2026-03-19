Canton Twp. police release body cam footage of fiery crash that hospitalized many

The Brief Police have released body camera video of the crash that sent multiple people to the hospital in Canton. It all happened at Ford and Haggerty when an SUV traveling the wrong way collided with a semi and its fuel tank.



Investigators are releasing police body camera video of the fiery crash in Canton involving an SUV and a semi-truck, from some of the first officers on the scene.

Big picture view:

It all happened at Ford and Haggerty when an SUV traveling the wrong way collided with a semi and its fuel tank. The roadways have since opened back up in both directions. It’s still unclear as to how the incident unfolded, but witnesses tell FOX 2 what they saw and how they helped the victims.

Several police officers were treated for smoke inhalation, and one of them was burned. The three people in the SUV were burned and severely injured.

Meanwhile, that police body camera video is quite graphic and may be disturbing to some.

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What they're saying:

On Thursday, FOX 2 had a chance to talk to two of the officers who were first to arrive on the scene.

"In a moment like that, you don’t really tell yourself too much. The adrenaline does take over in a certain sense, and the training takes over as well," said Canton Police Officer Jacob Malushi.

"What we’re trying to figure out is whether there were levels of intoxication involved, multiple occupants. The detective bureau is working very hard to speak with everybody to get a good understanding of exactly what happened prior to the impact," said Canton Police Interim Police Chief Joseph Bialy.

What's next:

The wreck blocked travel for hours before reopening later Wednesday evening.

The circumstances are being investigated by Canton Township police.