Man taking gun out of holster shoots, kills himself in parking lot of Hamtramck pot dispensary - police say

A 66-year-old man taking his gun out of his holster while in his car in the parking of a Hamtramck marijuana dispensary when he shot himself and died from his injuries, police say.

Hamtramck Police said around 11 a.m. on Friday, they were called to a report of a shooting at Quality Roots, a marijuana dispensary near Caniff and Saint Aubin Streets.

Police said the 66-year-old man was sitting in his car and they believe he was taking his gun out of his holster when he mistakenly shot himself in the upper leg. He was dead when police arrived at the dispensary.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

The man's name was not released.