Man thought Michigan Lottery ticket scanner was broken after winning $4M on scratch-off

A man said he thought the scanner was broken when it said he won $4 million on a Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket.

The 52-year-old Saginaw County man bought two $4,000,000 Ultimate tickets from the Fastlane convenience store at 3540 State St. in Saginaw while getting gas.

"I scratched the barcodes, scanned the first ticket, and got a message to file a claim. I scanned the ticket again, and when that message came up a second time, I thought the scanner was broken. I scanned the second ticket and that scanned correctly, so I wasn’t sure what was going on," he said.

The man said he scratched off the ticket while pumping gas and confirmed it was real.

"It’s hard to describe the feeling when I saw the winning amount. I got in the car and yelled: ‘We just won $4 million!’" he said.

He chose to receive the prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $2.7 million. With his winnings, he plans to purchase land and invest.