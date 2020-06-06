Man,54, shot while driving, listed in temporary serious condition

Detroit Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday morning around 2:00 in the 8800 block of Wyoming.

Police say a 54-year-old male victim, along with a passenger were driving in a white 1999 Dodge Ram, when 2 unknown suspects fired shots and struck the victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital and listed in temporary serious condition.

The passenger that was in the car with the victim was not injured.

As of right now, police are still looking for the suspects.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up if you have any information.

