The Brief The Detroit Lions play the Buffalo Bills on Thursday in a major test early this season. The Lions squeaked by the New Orleans Saints to win their first game. The team's backup running back will be out for several weeks, an update from the team said.



With game one out of the way, the Detroit Lions have a monster test facing them in the form of Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills this Thursday.

While the Lions started off the season with a victory, the end result left more questions than answers for Detroit. Those on the team and its fans will get some clarity when they take on one of the NFL juggernauts.

When do the Lions and Bills kick off?

The Lions take on the Bills in Buffalo on Thursday Night Football.

Kickoff is 8:15 p.m.

Where do I watch Detroit vs Buffalo?

With all TNF games, it will be available on Amazon Prime Video to stream.

Game 1 in the books

The backstory:

Both Detroit and Buffalo came away victorious on their week one games.

The Bills won a high-scoring affair against the Houston Texans after putting up 36 points on one of the best teams in the league. The game's end result was in question until the very last drive, when Buffalo stymied Houston, who was driving toward the end zone near the end of the fourth quarter.

Detroit also won in a game that featured slightly fewer points, but did not lack any less drama fit for a Lions season opener.

After controlling the majority of the game, New Orleans stormed back and pushed the game into overtime. They elected for a two-point conversion attempt that failed after one final defensive effort from Detroit.

For all the hype going into another year of Dan Campbell-led football, the start to the season did little to assuage concerns about whether Detroit is ready to make a run in the playoffs.

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Detroit Injuries

What is a Detroit Lions season without early season injuries?

Dig deeper:

Among the biggest blows to the team this week is their backup running back Isiah Pacheco. Coach Dan Campbell said on Monday that Pacheco could miss 12 weeks of play after going through surgery.

NFL reporter Ian Rapoport said Pacheco would target a December return to the team.