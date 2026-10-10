Detroit police seek witnesses in non-fatal shooting

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One person was shot just before 7 p.m. Friday night at S&T Fish and Chicken in Detroit.

Police were called to the restaurant, on E. McNichols Street at about 6:53 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found a person who was injured. The victim has been uncooperative with them since.

Police said witnesses said the victim pulled their gun first, and fired at an unknown person, who returned fire, injuring the victim at the scene.

If anyone has additional information, they can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP, Detroit Rewards TV or the 9th Precinct Detective unit at 313-596-5940.