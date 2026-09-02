MDOT to open lanes, remove barrels for Labor Day weekend from 60% of projects

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The Brief About 60% of all road projects will be reopened for Labor Day weekend. MDOT will be reopening lanes and removing barrels in about 91 ongoing projects across the state. The removals are meant to ease traffic and start Friday, while Tuesday morning, everything is set to resume.



This Labor Day weekend drivers will get some relief when it comes to travel plans and construction.

Big picture view:

On Friday Sept. 4, about 60 percent of all road and bridge projects will have lane restrictions removed in order to east traffic delays, Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office announced Wednesday.

"To make sure Michiganders can get where they’re going safely and easily, we’re temporarily removing construction barrels and lifting lane restrictions on as many projects as we can," Whitmer said in a statement.

When will MDOT remove traffic barrels?

Dig deeper:

The Michigan Department of Transportation will reopen lanes starting at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4.

Barrels and lane closures will resume in those 60 percent of projects impacted by the holiday weekend, at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8.

By the numbers:

About 91 out of 156 MDOT projects statewide will have lane restrictions removed.

While motorists will see suspended operations in most state road work zones for the weekend, drivers are advised that equipment and certain traffic configurations may remain in place, like temporary shifts or shoulder closures.

"Together, we’ve fixed more than 26,500 lane miles of road and almost 2,000 bridges across Michigan," Whitmer said. "We’ll be back to fixing the damn roads on Tuesday, but until then, drive safe and have a great holiday weekend."

Mackinac Bridge Labor Day walk

Photo courtesy of mackinacbridge.org

What you should know:

Travelers are also reminded that the Mackinac Bridge will be closed to public traffic on Labor Day, Sept. 7, from 6:30 a.m. to noon during the Annual Bridge Walk.

Southbound I-75 and US-2 traffic will be stopped at Exit 344 on the north side of the bridge; northbound I-75 traffic will be stopped at Exit 337 on the south end.

For more information, visit the Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) website at MackinacBridge.org/Walk or call the MBA at 906-643-7600.

MDOT oversees I, M, and US routes and is responsible for nearly 10,000 miles of state highways, which carry more than 50 percent of all traffic and approximately 70 percent of commercial traffic in Michigan.

Certain work zones will remain active or have lane restrictions during Labor Day weekend.

View a list of these projects: If necessary, detour routes will be posted at the project location. All closures are subject to change. For the most up-to-date information on MDOT projects, go to the Mi Drive website at Michigan.gov/Drive