FBI raids three Metro Detroit addiction treatment centers, owner's home

The Brief Multiple addiction treatment centers were raided by the FBI in Metro Detroit Video captured at the scene shows investigators banging down the door at the Quality Behavioral Health on East Grand Boulevard near Mack on Detroit’s east side. They also raided the Eastpointe location, and SkyFOX flew over the raid on their facility in Troy on Tuesday morning.



Three addiction treatment centers were raided by the FBI. Quality Behavioral Health treats people recovering from addiction, but Tuesday morning, three of its locations were the target of an FBI raid.

FBI raids three addiction treatment centers

Big picture view:

Video captured at the scene shows investigators banging down the door at the Quality Behavioral Health on East Grand Boulevard near Mack on Detroit’s east side. They also raided the Eastpointe location, and SkyFOX flew over the raid on their facility in Troy on Tuesday morning.

However, FOX 2 also learned the feds raided the home of the owner, Naveed Syed. His attorney spoke with us Wednesday.

"Literally a year ago, August 2025, my client was told by some patients that on the way in or out of one of the facilities, they were stopped by someone who identified themselves as a federal agent," said Arthur Weiss. "The next thing I heard was yesterday morning when my client frantically calls me that people are barging in his house at 6 in the morning with guns and WTF. You’re asleep, it’s 6 o’clock in the morning or thereabouts and you hear a giant bang. Somebody’s coming through your door."

Metro Detroit reacts to FBI raids

What they're saying:

The Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network, or DWIHN, has also weighed in, saying:

"Recently, we learned of a federal investigation involving one of our contracted providers. We are actively ensuring that this incident does not result in any disruption in services to our members, including, but not limited to, facilitating referrals to other providers within our network.

"We maintain zero tolerance for violations of applicable law, including fraud, waste and abuse. If wrongdoing is found, those responsible should be held fully accountable."

Attorney Weiss tells FOX 2 computers, phones and other items were taken from the owner’s home, and it’s not clear what all was taken from the treatment centers. He is still waiting to hear back from the U.S. Attorney’s Office regarding what this is all about.

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