The Brief A 41-year-old man from Detroit has been charged with murder after a dispute at a Warren flea market. Police responded to a dispute between a customer and vendor over the weekend. A 59-year-old man died after being hit twice by a car, and his younger brother was also allegedly assaulted.



A man has been charged with murder after a weekend dispute at a flea market turned deadly.

It happened outside the County Line Trade Center in Warren.

Warren flea market dispute

The backstory:

On Saturday, Sept. 26, Warren police were dispatched to the County Line Trade Center on Dequindre Road near 8 Mile Road for an incident involving a reported dispute between a customer and vendor.

What they're saying:

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido alleges a 41-year-old Detroit man got into a dispute with two brothers over a power washer.

The suspect allegedly physically assaulted one of the brothers, and then twice drove his 2004 Chevrolet Express van into the second brother. The man was taken to the hospital where he died.

Officials have identified the victims as 53-year-old Senad Cehic, and 59-year-old Mirhad Cehic, who was killed.

Warren Police earlier said the vendor was the one that had been hit by a vehicle.

READ MORE: Dispute turns deadly after vendor struck by vehicle outside Warren flea market

Murder charge

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido announced that Zarick Lamont Johnson, 41, of Detroit, was arraigned on a First-Degree Murder charge, arising from a dispute at the County Line Flea Market in Warren, Michigan.

Dig deeper:

The suspect has been identified as Zarick Johnson, and officials say he’s facing the following charges:

First-degree murder

Misdemeanor assault

Commission with a motor vehicle

Johnson has been denied bond and is currently in custody at the Macomb County Jail.

What they're saying:

"This is a terrible situation. One man is dead, another is allegedly assaulted and a third is charged with murder and could face the most severe punishment provided under Michigan law. A dispute should never end with a life being lost," Lucido said.

What's next:

A probable cause conference is set for Johnson on Oct. 13.