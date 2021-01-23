Mega Millions: $1 billion ticket sold at Kroger in Novi

A Metro Detroiter has won the $1 Billion Mega Millions jackpot, and people are wondering when they will come forward.

The winning ticket was sold at the Kroger in Novi on Grand River near Beck Road.

Lottery officials say Friday night's jackpot is the largest in Michigan's history and the third in US history.

The winning numbers for Friday's jackpot are 4-26-42-50-60, and the Mega Ball is 24.

The winner will have two options to collect their prize. They can get annual payments for about 30 years or a cash lump sum for around $530 million after taxes.

Brian Starrs, who also bought his ticket at the Kroger in Novi, said, "The first thing I wouold do is get with financial advisors and get stuff in a row so my family and causes are taken care of versus the government though they'll get their share," if he had won the jackpot.

Metro Detroiters say they are not giving up hope for winning the nest big jackpot.