Mega Millions, Powerball lotteries soar with combined jackpots of nearly $2 billion

Mega Millions and Powerball have both racked up some serious jackpots after weeks of rollovers.

The Mega Millions jackpot is at an estimated $1.1 billion ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing after no tickets matched Friday night.

The jackpot has grown after 30 drawings without a jackpot winner, which was last won on Dec. 8, 2023 in California. This is only the sixth time in the nearly 22-year history of the Mega Millions game that the jackpot has been this large.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the game.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot won to date was in 2023 for 1.602 billion.

But Mega Millions isn’t the only current multi-million dollar jackpot.

Lottery tickets are seen at a gas station. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Saturday night's Powerball jackpot is estimated to be $800 million after no one matched all six numbers on Saturday, officials said.

RELATED: Lottery winner in Maryland identifies himself only as 'Stone Cold Money'

That jackpot has grown since it was last won on Jan. 1, 2024 in Michigan for more than $840 million.

The largest Powerball jackpot won to date was for $2.04 billion in 2022.

Next drawings

The next Powerball jackpot drawing is Monday, March 25.

The next Mega Millions jackpot drawing is Tuesday, March 26.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Powerball tickets are also $2 and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed.