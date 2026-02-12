Expand / Collapse search

Jarvis Butts, Detroit man accused of murder, sexually assaulting minors pleads guilty

By Jack Nissen
Published  February 12, 2026 12:49pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
The judge overseeing the preliminary hearing of Jarvis Butts, the man accused of killing Na'Ziyah Harris, believed there was enough evidence to send him to trial.

    • Jarvis Butts has pleaded guilty to murder and several sexual assault counts.
    • The Detroit man is accused of killing Na'Ziyah Harris after developing a relationship with the teenager.
    • He is expected to be sentenced to decades in prison.

(FOX 2) - The man charged in connection with the death and sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl, as well as several other disturbing criminal sexual conduct cases, has pleaded guilty.

Jarvis Butts submitted the plea during a pre-trial hearing Thursday morning, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. He's scheduled to be sentenced in March, where he's facing decades in prison.

The backstory:

Butts was bound over for trial in early 2025 in connection with the disappearance of Na'Ziyah Harris, a teenager he allegedly developed a relationship with over several months.

Following the preliminary hearing where a judge sent him to trial, he was charged in several other cases involving second- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct involving children. 

He appeared in Detroit court for an arraignment in September involving an 8-year-old female relative. It followed several other court appearances detailing alleged sexual assaults going back more than a decade.

The suspect accused of murdering Na'Ziyah Harris made searched for abortion medications and ways to terminate a pregnancy in December, a review of his Google history revealed, the officer in charge said in court.

Butts pleads guilty

Butts pleaded guilty in six different cases.

That includes 35 to 60 years for second-degree murder, 10 to 15 years for four counts for second-degree criminal sexual conduct, and 10-15 years for one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

All three sentences will be served at the same time.

What's next:

He's scheduled to be sentenced March 12 at 12 p.m.

The Source: A press release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office and previous reporting was cited for this story. 

