The Brief Jarvis Butts has pleaded guilty to murder and several sexual assault counts. The Detroit man is accused of killing Na'Ziyah Harris after developing a relationship with the teenager. He is expected to be sentenced to decades in prison.



The man charged in connection with the death and sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl, as well as several other disturbing criminal sexual conduct cases, has pleaded guilty.

Jarvis Butts submitted the plea during a pre-trial hearing Thursday morning, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. He's scheduled to be sentenced in March, where he's facing decades in prison.

The backstory:

Butts was bound over for trial in early 2025 in connection with the disappearance of Na'Ziyah Harris, a teenager he allegedly developed a relationship with over several months.

Following the preliminary hearing where a judge sent him to trial, he was charged in several other cases involving second- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct involving children.

He appeared in Detroit court for an arraignment in September involving an 8-year-old female relative. It followed several other court appearances detailing alleged sexual assaults going back more than a decade.

Butts pleads guilty

Butts pleaded guilty in six different cases.

That includes 35 to 60 years for second-degree murder, 10 to 15 years for four counts for second-degree criminal sexual conduct, and 10-15 years for one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

All three sentences will be served at the same time.

What's next:

He's scheduled to be sentenced March 12 at 12 p.m.