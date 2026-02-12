Jarvis Butts, Detroit man accused of murder, sexually assaulting minors pleads guilty
(FOX 2) - The man charged in connection with the death and sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl, as well as several other disturbing criminal sexual conduct cases, has pleaded guilty.
Jarvis Butts submitted the plea during a pre-trial hearing Thursday morning, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. He's scheduled to be sentenced in March, where he's facing decades in prison.
The backstory:
Butts was bound over for trial in early 2025 in connection with the disappearance of Na'Ziyah Harris, a teenager he allegedly developed a relationship with over several months.
Following the preliminary hearing where a judge sent him to trial, he was charged in several other cases involving second- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct involving children.
He appeared in Detroit court for an arraignment in September involving an 8-year-old female relative. It followed several other court appearances detailing alleged sexual assaults going back more than a decade.
Butts pleads guilty
Butts pleaded guilty in six different cases.
That includes 35 to 60 years for second-degree murder, 10 to 15 years for four counts for second-degree criminal sexual conduct, and 10-15 years for one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
All three sentences will be served at the same time.
What's next:
He's scheduled to be sentenced March 12 at 12 p.m.
The Source: A press release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office and previous reporting was cited for this story.