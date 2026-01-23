Melvindale neighborhood flooded and frozen over after pipe bursts from Arctic temperatures

The Brief Bulldozers and excavators helped clear out a neighborhood in Metro Detroit after a broken water main. Cracked pipes led to water pouring into the street at South Dearborn and Robert. It has since been restored.



It required bulldozers, excavators, and the committed crews from a Wayne County city to help dig out and thaw a neighborhood frozen over after a water main break.

A neighborhood block in Melvindale had standing water with ice chunks floating in it after a pipe burst from the extreme cold that settled in over Michigan on Friday.

Big picture view:

The mayor of Melvindale told FOX 2 an 8-inch break in a water main at South Dearborn and Robert sent water pouring into the streets of a neighborhood Friday morning.

Even as city water flooded the streets, the administration opted to not turn it off. Doing so would risk the water freezing, and breaking even more infrastructure around the area.

The broken pipe — which was related to aging infrastructure — was eventually repaired by Friday afternoon.

Local perspective:

The city never announced a boil water advisory and water pressure has since been restored to the area.

If residents see any color in their water, officials advise it is likely sediment and say to just run the tap with cold water until it clears.