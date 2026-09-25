Men's Health Event offers free screenings and tests Saturday, Sept. 26

Do you need some screenings? Guys, do you need to get some stuff checked? Tomorrow the Wayne State University Field House is just the place.

Dig deeper:

Dr. Michael Lutz is president of the Michigan Men's Health Foundation, which has been holding these free events since 2011.

Dr. Lutz said the reason behind the health event is that men are not proactive about being checked out.

"They're being more reactive, and so what we wanted to do is get guys in the game and try and find ways to engage them, find that hook," he said. "We're finding venues and opportunities to get guys to come in and get screenings. And if we offered it free and in one day and make it easy, we thought we could get some guys to show up."

What Kinds of Free Health Screenings?

In the years since, Dr. Lutz says more than 13,000 men have received free screenings.

The list of tests include:

Vitals screening,

Bloodwork

Colorectal cancer screening

Diabetes testing

Eye exams,

Flu vaccinations,

Mental health screening

Prostrate cancer screening

Skin cancer screening,

Hearing tests

HIV tests

The list goes on and some pretty serious issues have been discovered over the years – saving lives in the process.

"It's really amazing. You know, every year I've had somebody come up to me and say, you know, last year's event you diagnosed my prostate cancer. You diagnosed my oral cancer," Lutz said. "And I had a gentleman last year say you diagnosed by thyroid cancer. So, you now, all of these screenings do pay off and we know it's making a difference."

The doctor said that the most important statistic is that 91% of the time men will go on and get their subsequent testing once the health event screening finds something wrong.

What To Know:

What you can do:

It is being held at the Wayne State University Fieldhouse on Saturday, Sept. 26th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Parking, lunch and haircuts are all free at the event, as well.

For more information, check out the website HERE.