Drug bust of Macomb Township man recovers hundreds of pills, $16K and guns

The Brief Mark Cholagh of Macomb Township has a long list of charges he is facing after searches turned up drugs, guns and cash. Investigators seized hundreds of pills, multiple guns and $16K in cash along with other illegal drugs from two residences.



A Macomb Township man is facing a laundry list of drug and firearm charges after search warrants turned up hundreds of pills, thousands in cash and numerous guns.

The backstory:

Mark Cholagh was arrested last Thursday after an investigation led to large evidence discoveries at residences he was connected to.

Police conducted searches in Macomb Township (in the 22000 block of Shane Drive) and in Shelby Township (the 5000 block of Paladin Drive).

Evidence Seized From Search Warrants

Dig deeper:

The Sheriff's Enforcement Team made up of members of the Warren Police Department and the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, conducted the raids and seized:

Hundreds of Oxycodone and Amphetamine pills

$15,898.00 in U.S. currency

Three rifles

Seven handguns

Multiple magazines and rounds of ammunition

Drug paraphernalia and packaging materials

Cholagh, 45, was arraigned in Shelby Township in District Court on the following charges:

One Count: Controlled substance – delivery/manufacture (cocaine, heroin or another narcotic) 50 to 449 grams; a 20-year felony,

One Count: Controlled substance – delivery/manufacture (schedules 1, 2 and 3 except marijuana and cocaine); a 7-year felony,

One Count: Weapons felony firearm; a two-year felony served consecutively,

Bond was set at $100,000 cash/surety.

Cholagh posted the required bond and was released from custody.