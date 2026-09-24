Drug bust of Macomb Township man recovers hundreds of pills, $16K and guns
FOX 2 - A Macomb Township man is facing a laundry list of drug and firearm charges after search warrants turned up hundreds of pills, thousands in cash and numerous guns.
The backstory:
Mark Cholagh was arrested last Thursday after an investigation led to large evidence discoveries at residences he was connected to.
Police conducted searches in Macomb Township (in the 22000 block of Shane Drive) and in Shelby Township (the 5000 block of Paladin Drive).
Evidence Seized From Search Warrants
Dig deeper:
The Sheriff's Enforcement Team made up of members of the Warren Police Department and the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, conducted the raids and seized:
- Hundreds of Oxycodone and Amphetamine pills
- $15,898.00 in U.S. currency
- Three rifles
- Seven handguns
- Multiple magazines and rounds of ammunition
- Drug paraphernalia and packaging materials
Cholagh, 45, was arraigned in Shelby Township in District Court on the following charges:
- One Count: Controlled substance – delivery/manufacture (cocaine, heroin or another narcotic) 50 to 449 grams; a 20-year felony,
- One Count: Controlled substance – delivery/manufacture (schedules 1, 2 and 3 except marijuana and cocaine); a 7-year felony,
- One Count: Weapons felony firearm; a two-year felony served consecutively,
- Bond was set at $100,000 cash/surety.
Cholagh posted the required bond and was released from custody.
The Source: Information for this story is from the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.