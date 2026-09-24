Inkster man charged with sex trafficking of 15-year-old girl

article

The Brief Federal investigators arrested Inkster man Illya Green for child sex trafficking this week. Green is accused of trafficking a missing 15-year-old girl using online advertisements. Green was arrested Tuesday and formerly charged on Wednesday.



An Inkster man is charged with child sex trafficking after being arrested Tuesday.

The backstory:

Illya Matthew Green was taken into custody after investigators identified online advertisements featuring the missing 15-year-old, according to court records.

The ads promised sexual services for money using a phone number ending in 2132.

Missing 15-Year-Old Identified

Timeline:

On September 21, the Southeast Michigan Trafficking and Exploitation Crimes Task Force was alerted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to an online sex advertisement.

Facial recognition allegedly identified one of the women pictured as a missing 15-year-old girl

Investigators tracked to a Tobin Street apartment in Inkster which both the child and an adult woman were associated with.

An undercover officer arranged an outcall with the teen and woman, which never took place.

On Sept. 22, FBI task force officers were watching the residence when a vehicle arrived with Green, the woman and the 15-year-old inside.

Illya Green Arrest

Dig deeper:

During the encounter, the 15-year-old ran from the vehicle into the building.

Green got out of the vehicle and crouched beside the vehicle, while officers heard the sound of a gun hitting the ground.

Officers took Green into custody and recovered a stolen Springfield handgun from where he had been crouching.

A loaded magazine was inside one of his pockets, while he also had $900 in cash.

Investigators also recovered a phone from Green and when agents called the 2132 number from the online sex ads, the phone rang, according to court documents.

The 15-year-old was then recovered from inside the residence. Inside the residence, agents recognized the background used in the sex advertisements.

Investigators say inside the vehicle they found opened condom boxes and hotel room keys.

A search of the residence allegedly found a Norinco rifle, Green’s driver’s license and Social Security card and women’s clothing.

What's next:

Green's next court appearance will be a detention hearing on Sept. 28.

Learn More:

Below are court documents of the criminal complaint. Viewer discretion is advised, some of the details will be upsetting for many readers.