Metro Detroit Chaldean Catholics mourn the death of Pope Francis

The Brief 200,000 Chaldean Catholics in Metro Detroit are mourning the death of Pope Francis. Bishop Francis Kalabat, of St. Thomas Diocese, says Chaldeans go all the way back to the first century. In 2018, Pope Francis made Bishop Louis Sako the first Chaldean Cardinal.



There are over 200,000 Chaldean Catholics in Metro Detroit, and although not necessarily well known as Catholics, they are mourning the loss of Pope Francis as well.

Local perspective:

A Catholic mass, spoken in Chaldean Aramaic, where Bishop Francis Kalabat, of St. Thomas Diocese, says Chaldeans go all the way back to the first century. There are about 1 million Chaldeans around the world, but the bishop admits Chaldeans are not very well known.

"We are in Iraq- that’s our homeland. We’re also all over the Middle East from Lebanon to Syria to Egypt too, so we are all over," he said. "About 200,000 in Metro Detroit."

Big picture view:

The Chaldeans are mourning the death of Pope Francis, especially since the Pope visited Iraq in March 2021.

"One of the last things that he said in the mass in Iraq, I believe that the faith is alive in Iraq," said Kalabat. "For the first time in the history of the Chaldean church, a Chaldean Cardinal is going to help elect the Pope."

In 2018, Pope Francis made Bishop Louis Sako the first Chaldean Cardinal. But for Bishop Francis, actually meeting Pope Francis was inspiring.

"He’s helped me to love God in a greater sense and a deeper sense," he said. "That’s the beauty of the Catholic Church, the universal Church, the universal Church being that, regardless of your background, we celebrate Jesus."