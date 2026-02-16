Metro Detroit lawmakers concerned over planned ICE detention center in Romulus

The Brief An ICE facility is planned to come to Romulus near DTW. The mayor of Romulus and a state senator who represents that area are both not happy it’s coming. They tell FOX 2 they’re being kept in the dark as far as details. Reports have said there could possibly be up to 500 beds to temporarily house immigrant inmates for processing.



An ICE facility is coming to Metro Detroit and leaders in the area say they were in the dark.

Big picture view:

The mayor of Romulus and a state senator who represents that area are both not happy it’s coming. They tell FOX 2 they’re being kept in the dark as far as details.

This is part of a bigger mass deportation plan nationwide. The Department of Homeland Security confirms it purchased a facility in Romulus, about five miles from Detroit Metro Airport, near Ecorse and I-275.

Reports have said there could possibly be up to 500 beds to temporarily house immigrant inmates for processing.

What they're saying:

In a statement, a spokesperson with ICE said:

"ICE purchased a facility in Romulus, Michigan. These will be very well-structured detention facilities meeting our regular detention standards. Sites will undergo community impact studies and a rigorous due diligence process to make sure there is no hardship on local utilities or infrastructure prior to purchase. The Romulus facility and its construction are expected to bring 1,458 jobs to the area and would contribute $149.9 million to GDP. It’s also projected to bring in more than $33 million in tax revenue.

"These economic benefits don’t even take into account that removing criminals from the streets makes communities safer for business owners and customers. ICE is targeting criminal illegal aliens, including murderers, rapists, pedophiles, gang members and more. Seventy percent of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S. Thanks to the One Big Beautiful Bill, ICE has new funding to expand detention space to keep these criminals off American streets before they are removed for good from our communities."

Those lawmakers mentioned earlier say there are concerns from residents because it’s in the middle of a neighborhood, and they can’t answer those questions.

"There are a lot of concerned residents over there, not only a neighborhood, but a rural protected area," said Romulus Mayor Robert McCraight. "One of the challenges in Romulus is bringing new housing, and we’ve been able to do that. We brought 100 new homes in that area, and it’s a great little project. And now they’re going to wake up tomorrow and find a detention center, possibly."

"It’s not shocking given the way ICE is operating nationwide. They don’t offer details, they don’t give explanations, they often operate in secret. For them to go and expand their facilities around the country, as I’m reading all over the nation, they’re doing it in secret," said State Senator Darrin Camilleri.

What's next:

DHS says the Romulus facility and its construction are expected to bring about 1,400 jobs to the area and nearly $150 million in economic activity.