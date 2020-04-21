Metro Detroit parks could temporarily close if crowding becomes an issue

In accordance with the Michigan governor's shelter-in-place order, Metro Detroit parks enforcing more strict measures like temporarily closing parks and performing parking lot counts to ensure social distancing is followed.

In a time when self-quarantine is the recommendation, residents are eager more than ever to escape outside. Unfortunately, this has led to a spike in attendance that's overcrowded trails and walkways that weave through the region's parks.

Staff at Metroparks will begin monitoring attendance at their respective parks including performing parking lot counts three times a day. If the total number of parking spaces exceeds 60% capacity, the park will temporarily close and entrance gates will be locked.

“Our plan will almost certainly adjust with time,” said Huron-Clinton Metroparks Director Amy McMillan. “We are paying attention and managing in real time the most current concerns and our plan will shift as concerns change”."

The organization will be plan a practice drill at select locations in the coming days to ensure staff is familiar with best practices:

Wednesday, April 22 at Kensington, Stoney Creek and Lower Huron Metroparks between 1-2 p.m.

Thursday, April 23 at Hudson Mills, Lake St. Clair and Lake Erie Metroparks between 1-2 p.m.

The temporary closures are the latest step in safety protocols deployed by the organization to maintain social distancing guidelines. All nature and farm centers, restrooms, food service, playgrounds, golf and disc golf courses, volleyball courts and offices have already been closed. Public programming has also been canceled through June 5.

“We know residents need these wide-open spaces and outlets now more than ever. Countless studies show the value of just being in the outdoors to boost mind, body and spirit, especially in times of immense stress and change,” said McMillan.