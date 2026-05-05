Metro Detroit police chief says current state laws encourage drivers to flee from officers

The Brief Police in Metro Detroit say current state laws encourage drivers to flee from police. Chief Archie Hamilton says what used to be an occasional criminal driving away from police five or six times a year is now repeat offenders driving away. He says those who do this know they either won’t be pursued or will just get probation if caught.



Are current laws actually encouraging criminals to drive away from police rather than obey a traffic stop? One Metro Detroit police chief says yes, but he’s also pointing to steps being taken to change that.

Big picture view:

When the lights on top of a police car turn on, most law-abiding citizens know to pull over. But there are some who see that as a signal to hit the gas, and one Metro Detroit chief says that needs to change before another life is lost.

The chief of police in Wyandotte recently testified before state lawmakers about what he’s seen in the past few years. Chief Archie Hamilton says what used to be an occasional criminal driving away from police five or six times a year is now repeat offenders driving away five or six times a month.

He says those who do this know they either won’t be pursued or will just get probation if caught. He’s in support of House Bill 4690, which does away with probation and plea deals for those caught fleeing and eluding. Instead, it would impose mandatory jail time ranging from six months up to 15 years, depending on the severity of the crime.

"They’re not going to be willing to run from the police as often because they know they’re going to get locked up, so we’re going to see a reduction of people in our system," said Hamilton. "It also takes away discretion from judges and makes things consistent. For those who argue that it’s going to target certain groups of people, it’s actually giving consistent discipline to each person."

What's next:

The bill passed the State House back in October, but the Wyandotte police chief is hopeful a state senator will pick it up, introduce it in the Senate, and get it to the governor’s desk.