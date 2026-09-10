ICE operation in New Baltimore prompts police scene near Anchor Bay schools

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The Brief A federal police operation unfolding in New Baltimore prompted local police to alert the nearby school district. ICE officials were on scene with multiple people in custody, according to a witness.



A federal immigration operation unfolding in New Baltimore led to the local school district being put on alert amid uncertainty from law enforcement.

Out of an abundance of caution, New Baltimore police notified Anchor Bay Schools.

The ICE operation happened within a quarter-mile of the schools with wanted individuals fleeing on foot nearby.

ICE operation in New Baltimore

What we know:

According to police, the possibility of multiple people sought by federal law enforcement fleeing on foot near the school prompted the alert to schools.

A photo taken by witness Chris Stellman at Festival Park on St. Clair Drive showed several individuals in handcuffs alongside federal police.

The investigation is ongoing, but New Baltimore police said there was no active threat to the community.

FOX 2 has reached out to the FBI for more details.

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for more details.