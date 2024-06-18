Nolan Crockett has the same interests as any 14-year-old. He loves soccer, video games, and football.

He's probably not the only one to answer "probably LaPorta" when asked who his favorite Detroit Lion is.

Until early May, he was also on the football field playing flag football and soccer. Then, he noticed health issues. Before long, his world had totally changed.

"I just noticed that I started getting a cough that wouldn’t go away," he said.

Numerous tests would reveal a rare form of bone cancer that affects kids and young adults. Known as Ewing's Sarcoma, 200-250 people are diagnosed with it each year.

He has good days and bad days, he admits.

His mom said Nolan's attitude has been amazing, considering the circumstances.

"He started off healthy and I think that helps going into these very long chemos. Ewing’s sarcoma is a very aggressive cancer so the protocol is also very aggressive," said Dione Crockett.

Nolan's chemotherapy alternates between two and five days of inpatient sessions - a tough schedule for a teenager and the family working to support him.

"It’s really only room for one parent at a time but we make sure that he’s never alone at the hospital," said Dione.

The first round of chemotherapy will last about 12 months. After that, a potential second round can include 12 more weeks of treatment.

Nolan Crockett

Stopping cancer comes with high medical bills. Between constant trips to the hospital and everything in between, the costs are expensive, leading to the Crockett family to ask for help. A family friend started a GoFundMe, which has already raised thousands of dollars.

"And it has reached so many people that care and love Nolan and we couldn’t be more thankful," said Dione.

"It’s nice to see that people care," said Nolan.

To learn more about Nolan and support his treatment, you can find the GoFundMe here.