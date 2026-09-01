Metro Detroit temperatures: Schools in Detroit dismiss students amid extreme heat

The Brief The extreme heat on Tuesday has led to classes getting released early for schools in Detroit. The hot weather led officials with Detroit Public Schools Community District to implement a three-hour early release for today and Wednesday. An ER physician could not emphasize this point enough: stay hydrated.



The month of September ushered in extreme heat across Metro Detroit. Temperatures will be above the 90-degree mark on Tuesday and Wednesday and that’s got the state’s largest school district making adjustments.

Detroit Public Schools early dismissals on Tuesday

Big picture view:

Many are excited about getting outside and enjoying this hot weather, but there are dangers with extreme heat. The hot weather led officials with Detroit Public Schools Community District to implement a three-hour early release for today and Wednesday.

FOX 2 cameras were at Vernor Elementary during that early dismissal Tuesday. Students were excited, but many parents had a different perspective.

"I feel like they should’ve just let the kids stay at home," said parent Tyran Sterling. "School really doesn’t start until after the holiday anyways, but we did not get all these privileges growing up where we got early because it was hot. We had to suffer because all the schools back then did not have air. We had to sit there and deal with the consequences."

However, not everyone escaped the heat. FOX 2 cameras were also rolling as this lawn service was hard at work. Hear what they had to say, followed by a DMC Harper University Hospital emergency care doctor.

"But it’s worth it. Some people are pretty cool," said Jessical Harrett from A&L Lawn Care. "They come out, they offer drinks and breaks, so that’s nice. We got a great boss with a great truck and we get a break, so that definitely helps, but it’s a lot of work."

"Don’t underestimate the heat. Be ready for it," said Dr. Daniel Ridelman. "Stay cool, stay hydrated. We even see young patients that are healthy, but because of prolonged heat exposure, maybe they’re working outside. They don’t have access to water readily. Even young, healthy patients are coming to the ER."

What you can do:

FOX 2 reached out to DPSCD officials to request an on-camera interview, and we are still waiting to hear back. And again, the ER physician could not emphasize this point enough: stay hydrated.

For more information on today's high temperatures, you can click here.

Watch FOX 2 Detroit LIVE