Metro Detroit voters weigh in before Stevens, El-Sayed senate debate

The Brief Representative Haley Stevens and Dr. Abdul El-Sayed are in the race as the Democratic candidate for the Michigan US Senate seat. Voters are already casting their decisions before election day. Millions of dollars have been spent on political ads in this race as the two candidates work to sway voters.



The race for the Democratic candidates for Michigan's U.S. Senate seat is heating up between Representative Haley Stevens and Dr. Abdul El-Sayed.

Big picture view:

Millions of dollars have been spent on political ads in this race as the two candidates work to sway voters. It's been a busy campaign season, and there's been no shortage of contentious political ads in the race.

Meanwhile, some Michiganders have already cast their vote for who they wish to see continue into the midterms.

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What they're saying:

But while Representative Haley Stevens and Dr. Abdul El-Sayed communicate through campaign ads, Michiganders are communicating with their votes.

Many have already cast their ballots during early voting and told us who they supported and why.

"I voted for Abdul El-Sayed because I believe we should take money out of politics, and for too long there have been lobbyists who controlled the voting of our representatives. The representatives are supposed to represent their constituents, not just big money interests," said voter Elias Khalil.

"I've voted for Haley because she was an Obama supporter, and I did not know anything about the gentleman," said voter Patricia Taylor-Thomas.

"His campaign is based on getting money out of politics, making sure that everyone has healthcare through Medicare for All, and making sure that we actually have money back in our pockets," said Haniah Kring.

What's next:

This is a tight race, and as we spoke to voters today, they said they want to hear less contentious rhetoric and more discussion of key issues during the Stevens and El-Sayed debate.

Again, Representative Haley Stevens and Dr. Abdul El-Sayed will participate in a live debate on The Pulse at 7:30.