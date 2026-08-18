Metro Detroit Weather: Break from humidity continues Tuesday

Expect a very comfortable start to your Tuesday.

Low humidity combined with seasonal temperatures makes it feel cool this morning.

Lows will average at about 60 degrees this morning — later on, plenty of sunshine today as High pressure tracks east.

Temperatures will be a little warmer at 85, but the low humidity just makes for a pleasant day.

An approaching cold front will increase clouds overnight, bringing rain to the area tomorrow.

Humidity levels will also spike higher Wednesday.

Dry Thursday, then the threat of rain returns Friday and Saturday.

Sunday looks sunny with sunshine again for Monday.

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