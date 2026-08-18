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Metro Detroit Weather: Break from humidity continues Tuesday

By
FOX 2 Detroit
Weather Forecast
Published August 18, 2026 5:38 AM EDT
Published August 18, 2026 5:38 AM EDT
Pleasant Tuesday
Pleasant Tuesday

Pleasant Tuesday

Less humid today brings a cool morning. Seasonal temps along with sunshine this afternoon. Rain in the forecast tomorrow. Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast.

FOX 2 - Expect a very comfortable start to your Tuesday. 

Low humidity combined with seasonal temperatures makes it feel cool this morning. 

Lows will average at about 60 degrees this morning — later on, plenty of sunshine today as High pressure tracks east. 

Temperatures will be a little warmer at 85, but the low humidity just makes for a pleasant day. 

An approaching cold front will increase clouds overnight, bringing rain to the area tomorrow. 

Humidity levels will also spike higher Wednesday.

Dry Thursday, then the threat of rain returns Friday and Saturday. 

Sunday looks sunny with sunshine again for Monday.

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