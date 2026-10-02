Huron Township teacher accused of assaulting child with autism

The Brief A 49-year-old teacher at a Downriver middle school allegedly pushed a child with autism to the ground on Thursday. Huron Township Public Safety arrested the Flat Rock woman and charges are pending.



A middle school teacher is being investigated for her conduct with a special needs student.

The backstory:

The Miller Elementary School employee is accused of pushing a 10-year-old child with autism to the ground.

Huron Township Public Safety says it arrested the teacher who is from Flat Rock on Thursday afternoon. The student was not seriously hurt.

"The Huron Township Police Department Detective Bureau responded and is handling the investigation. The initial investigation indicates that this is an isolated incident," said Huron Township Public Safety in a release.

Child abuse charges will be sent to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for review for the 49-year-old woman, whose name has not been released.

What they're saying:

A statement was released by Principal Andrew Tomasek.

"Dear Miller Families,

"Today it was reported that a staff member in one of our self-contained ASD classrooms pushed a student to the ground. We are still conducting a full investigation in conjunction with the Huron Township Police Department. This staff member has been placed on administrative leave from the district and was taken into police custody. The parent of the student in question has already been notified and we are working closely with them.

"We take situations such as this very seriously and we follow all of our established protocols very closely. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we resolve this matter. In the Huron School District, student safety is always our top priority."