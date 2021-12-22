Metro Detroit weather: Cold Wednesday night, some snow Thursday before holiday warm up

Higher temperatures are coming, but not until after a cold Wednesday night and some snow Thursday.

The rest of Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, brisk and cold with a low of 23.

Thursday will be cloudy with a few afternoon snow showers and a high of 37

Friday will be cloudy and milder, but there will be a few rain showers. The forecasted high is 46.

Saturday, Christmas Day, will be cloudy and mile with a high of 48, and some rain showers are expected.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 42.