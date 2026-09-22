Metro Detroit weather: First day of fall begins with a chill

Another cool start across Metro Detroit this morning with temperatures beginning the day in the 40s and 50s.

Timeline:

We’ll warm things up a bit this afternoon, but it will still feel like fall with highs around 65 degrees and mostly cloudy skies.

The good news is that rain holds off through the daytime hours today. If you have outdoor plans, you should be able to get them in without much trouble.

Our next chance for rain arrives overnight and into early Wednesday morning, but this isn’t looking like a major rainmaker.

A few light, passing showers are possible, with the best chance coming across our southern communities.

Wednesday will otherwise stay mostly cloudy with temperatures topping out around 64 degrees.

We’ll start to turn things around Thursday as more sunshine returns and highs climb to around 66. From there, temperatures continue their slow climb, eventually reaching the lower 70s by the weekend.

Even with the warmer afternoons ahead, the mornings will continue to have that crisp fall feel with cooler temperatures greeting us each day.

And speaking of fall, it officially arrives today! The autumnal equinox occurs at 8:04 p.m. Eastern time tonight, marking the official beginning of astronomical fall.

So while it may have already felt like fall during some of these chilly mornings, tonight it becomes official.

Happy fall, everybody!