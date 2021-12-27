Metro Detroit weather: Foggy Monday night before wintry mix Tuesday

Another round of wintry weather will roll through Metro Detroit on Tuesday.

The rest of Monday night will be cloudy with areas of fog and spotty drizzle with a low of 31.

Tuesday, a wintry mix will arrive for the afternoon and evening hours. There could be an inch of slush in spots. The high is 36

Wednesday it will be mostly cloudy and dry with a high of 42.

Thursday it will be mostly cloudy and cooler with a high of 37.

Friday there will be sun and clouds with a high of 42.

Saturday, New Year's Day, there will be another round of wintry mix with a high of 42.

Sunday will be brisk and cooler with a few flurries. The high will be 29.