Metro Detroit Weather: Humidity lets up later Monday

Today starts out muggy, but ends up feeling comfortable.

Timeline:

A wind shift behind a departing cold front will make the difference in how it feels today and tomorrow.

A northerly flow takes shape as we move through your Monday and into Tuesday.

Wednesday brings another wind shift and the threat of storms. So humidity levels will rise again toward midweek.

Temperatures throughout today are cooler and closer to seasonal readings.

Yesterday’s high was 87 degrees, today closer to 80. No big warmup for the rest of the week.

Watch FOX 2 Detroit Live: