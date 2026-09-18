Metro Detroit weather: Last warm day before cooler fall temps move in

A rain-free day is finally on the way, though wet weather slides right back in for the weekend.

Timeline:

Plan on mostly sunny skies this morning, with high clouds floating in this afternoon as temps wind up in the 70s.

I urge you to soak it in, the 60s win out moving forward.

Rain chances creep up Saturday morning, with wet weather a good bet by midday.

Rain hangs around off and on through the afternoon, with another round late Saturday night lingering into Sunday morning.

There’s potential for some solid totals, though recent trends have kept the heftier amounts south and west.

I’ll say around half an inch for many, with lower totals north and the best chance for an inch or more south and west.

Enjoy the 70s. Today We may not see them again for a while.

The Source: This forecast is from Weather Authority Alan Longstreet.

Watch FOX 2 Detroit Live: