Metro Detroit weather: Cold eases some Wednesday, but wind chills stay well below average

The Brief It won't be as cold as it was to start the week, but Wednesday still has the chill. A few flurries or light showers are possible this afternoon. Higher temps are on the way later this week, just in time for the start of spring.



We’ll be a little less cold today, but I still wouldn’t call it comfortable.

Wind chills stay well below average for this time of year, with it only forecasted to feel like 25 today.

A few flurries or light showers are possible this afternoon as a weak wave works in. A better shot at rain arrives Thursday. We’ll also keep a small window for a light glaze of ice or a little snow to mix in early Thursday, though impacts look limited as temps rise quickly through the day.

Spring officially arrives Friday at 10:46 a.m., and it’ll actually start to feel like it. Temps jump into the 50s Friday through Sunday, with rain showers possible Friday and Sunday and a dry Saturday in between.