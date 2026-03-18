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Metro Detroit weather: Cold eases some Wednesday, but wind chills stay well below average

Published  March 18, 2026 6:53am EDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 2 Detroit
A little less cold - but still chilly

A little less cold - but still chilly

Temperatures are headed in the right direction, but you really won't feel it Wednesday. 

The Brief

    • It won't be as cold as it was to start the week, but Wednesday still has the chill.
    • A few flurries or light showers are possible this afternoon.
    • Higher temps are on the way later this week, just in time for the start of spring.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - We’ll be a little less cold today, but I still wouldn’t call it comfortable. 

Wind chills stay well below average for this time of year, with it only forecasted to feel like 25 today.

A few flurries or light showers are possible this afternoon as a weak wave works in. A better shot at rain arrives Thursday. We’ll also keep a small window for a light glaze of ice or a little snow to mix in early Thursday, though impacts look limited as temps rise quickly through the day. 

Spring officially arrives Friday at 10:46 a.m., and it’ll actually start to feel like it. Temps jump into the 50s Friday through Sunday, with rain showers possible Friday and Sunday and a dry Saturday in between. 

Weather Forecast