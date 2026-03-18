Metro Detroit weather: Cold eases some Wednesday, but wind chills stay well below average
DETROIT (FOX 2) - We’ll be a little less cold today, but I still wouldn’t call it comfortable.
Wind chills stay well below average for this time of year, with it only forecasted to feel like 25 today.
A few flurries or light showers are possible this afternoon as a weak wave works in. A better shot at rain arrives Thursday. We’ll also keep a small window for a light glaze of ice or a little snow to mix in early Thursday, though impacts look limited as temps rise quickly through the day.
Spring officially arrives Friday at 10:46 a.m., and it’ll actually start to feel like it. Temps jump into the 50s Friday through Sunday, with rain showers possible Friday and Sunday and a dry Saturday in between.