Metro Detroit weather: Mild fall weather streak continues

We continue our string of beautiful Fall weather today.

Timeline:

Once again a cool start with our northern cities in the 40s. Seasonal beginnings for the rest of Southeast Michigan, in the 50s.

High pressure dominates our forecast, bringing mostly sunny skies for most of the day before clouds increase statewide.

We are also watching the approach of a cold front to our west.

This could bring showers to the area Wednesday, with more widespread rain expected Thursday.

Temperatures remain consistent, in the 70s, until Friday and the weekend when daytime highs fall to the 60s.

Overnight lows chilly, in the 40s.

The Source: This forecast is from Weather Authority Lori Pinson.

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