Dog shot after suspect opens fire into Southfield home

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The Brief A shooting in Southfield left a dog hit by gunfire early this morning. Police say a suspect opened fire through the front door of a home in the 29400 block of Sharon Lane. The dog is expected to recover, police have not announced a suspect publicly.



An early morning shooting in Southfield wounded a family pet, but no other occupants were injured.

The backstory:

The shooting took place Monday morning in the 29400 block of Sharon Lane, near 12 Mile and Evergreen.

Multiple gunshots were fired at front door of the residence at about 5:30 a.m. this morning.

The dog, although hit by gunfire, is expected to survive.

"Based on the information available at this time, there is no known ongoing threat to the public. The incident remains under investigation," Southfield police said in a statement.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.