Three children in Warren hospitalized after mini bike crash on Jackson and Memphis

The Brief Three boys are recovering after a mini-bike crash in Warren on Sunday. Neighbors say the boys had broken bones and serious abrasion.



Three kids were hospitalized over the weekend after being struck by a car and Warren police say they were joyriding on a minibike when they were hit.

Warren community responds to bike crash

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Neighbors say the boys had broken bones and serious abrasions after the minibike was caught beneath the car and dragged. Warren police say the minibikes are not allowed on streets or sidewalks as they’re low to the ground, hard to see and very dangerous.

The Warren City Council says it’s a serious safety issue.

What they're saying:

"I think that how we address it is to get to the parents. They have to know how dangerous these vehicles are, it’s like putting a weapon in a kid’s hand, and I’m sure no parent wants their kids to be hurt."

"There’s the minibikes, typically smaller, lower to the ground, gasoline-powered. Those are not allowed on the sidewalks or streets," said Warren Police Lt. John Gajewski. "And we see them all the time, and this is one for the parents out there and those in the community, know what you’re buying because you might be buying something with the best of intentions, but it might get them in trouble or get them hurt. So we’re hoping to get that message out there."

"We have a very robust communications program to go to the schools, go to the elementary schools, the middle schools, the high schools, how dangerous these are, they’re illegal. We might have to have parent meetings, but something needs to be done," said Mindy Moore.

Dig deeper:

Warren City Council member Moore says they will be meeting with police and trying to determine if an ordinance is needed. Police also want people to know the e-moto is not street legal either. It is similar to a dirt bike and is an off-road vehicle.

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