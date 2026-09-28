Video: Drunk football fan tasered by police after Lions-Jets game in Detroit

The Brief An intoxicated man is facing charges after being tasered by Michigan State Police. The altercation took place outside the Detroit Athletic Club Sunday afternoon. A witness recorded the incident and shared it with FOX 2.



An intoxicated football fan was tasered by a Michigan State Police trooper during an altercation downtown Sunday afternoon.

Timeline:

Troopers encountered the man after witnesses said he had been trying to fight other people in the area.

The man, shirtless and incensed, can be seen on witness video being held back by another person when a trooper gets involved.

Encounter Escalates

Dig deeper:

"Troopers contacted the man and attempted to de-escalate the situation. The man was instructed to leave the area and initially walked away," said Michigan State Police in a release. "Moments later, he turned around and began walking back toward the troopers while yelling profanities.

"During the encounter, a friend of the man was also attempting to calm him and de-escalate the situation."

Fan Gets Tasered

On video the man can be seen approaching the trooper and at one point they briefly grapple as the trooper attempts to grab his arm.

"As the man continued toward a trooper and resisted efforts to take him into custody, the trooper deployed a department-issued Taser," MSP said in a post on X.

The suspect was then arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

The man's identity has not been released.