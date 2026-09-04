Weather: More storms expected Friday – these are the time frames to watch

A sweet weekend is coming, but not before more storms roll through Southeast Michigan.

Timeline:

Severe weather will be a distinct possibility too, with damaging winds and flooding rain the greatest threats.

Localized areas could certainly pick up 1–2 inches, leading to flooded roads in spots.

Storm window to watch

Big picture view:

There's a chance the second round of storms, arriving between 9 a.m. and noon, weakens as it slips into Southeast Michigan, though that’s far from a given.

Either way, the afternoon will be much quieter, though not totally dry area wide.

Something isolated remains possible. That chance lingers into early Saturday before we dry out completely, paving the way for a beautiful weekend.

We’ll hold onto the humidity today despite a drop in temps, but much less muggy air arrives Saturday as our temperatures continue to behave.

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