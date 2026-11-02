Metro Detroit weather: Our mild and unseasonably warm fall continues

The unseasonably mild weather continues.

Timeline:

Temperatures that should start in the 30s and end in the 50s are going against the norm today.

Morning temperatures are closer to seasonal afternoon highs, in the mid-50s. Afternoon highs are expected to be at least 10 degrees warmer, in the mid-60s.

Election Day temperatures should reach even higher, in the 70s, dry and breezy.

Rain begins to move into the state on Wednesday. Readings are still above normal, near 70 degrees.

Showers and mild temperatures continue into Thursday and Friday, with cooler air coming in by the weekend.