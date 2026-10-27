Metro Detroit weather: Partly cloudy and cooler Tuesday

It’s a slightly cooler day across Metro Detroit, but still a pretty nice one for late October.

Timeline:

High temperatures will climb to around 62 degrees this afternoon under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

That’s still above average for this time of year, just not quite as mild as what we enjoyed yesterday.

The warmer weather makes a quick return as we head into the middle of the week.

Wednesday brings highs near 71 degrees, followed by another jump into the middle 70s on Thursday. That would put us well above average for the final days of October.

Thursday also brings our first chance for some spotty showers in nearly two weeks. It’s been a dry stretch across Southeast Michigan, and while some rain is possible, it doesn’t look like a widespread soaking.

We’ll dry things out again Friday as temperatures settle back into the middle 60s heading into the Halloween weekend.

As of now, the forecast for Halloween is looking pretty good.

Expect dry conditions with afternoon highs near 65 degrees. By the time the kids head out for trick-or-treating, temperatures should be in the middle to upper 50s. Not bad at all for a night of walking around the neighborhood!

The dry weather looks to stick around for much of the weekend before another chance for showers arrives Sunday.