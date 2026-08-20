Metro Detroit Weather: Pleasant temps continue with mild temps

Sweet weather wins out the rest of the week with nothing more than a low-end chance for a stray shower here or there.

The backstory:

Today’s best bet is along and south of I-94. Check out future radar and notice the limited coverage.

Meantime, humidity stays low through Friday before creeping up Saturday as rain returns.

Scattered showers are possible as early as Friday evening, with another round Saturday afternoon.

That system hangs around just long enough to keep at least a chance for a few showers Sunday.

Temps dip behind Sunday’s system.

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