Metro Detroit weather: Rain comes to an end, cooler temps roll in Friday

Rain chances will affect us only early Friday morning, with the rain moving out between about 6 and 8 a.m. depending on your location.

Timeline:

The rain overnight has left a Flood Advisory in effect for most of the region until 9:45 a.m. Roughly 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain has fallen across the area, making things pretty soggy to kick off your Friday.

As the rain moves out, a cold front will push through and conditions will begin to dry out.

Clouds will hang tough, especially earlier in the day, and temperatures will only climb to around 64 degrees.

A north wind at 10 to 15 mph will add an extra chill to the air, so sweatshirts aren’t a bad idea — especially for the kids waiting at the bus stop.

Heading into Friday night, temperatures will tumble into the 40s with an overnight low around 46 degrees.

Saturday looks mostly sunny but cool, with a high of only 63 degrees. Sunday brings a few more clouds, but temperatures will rebound nicely with highs near 70 degrees.

After a soggy start Friday morning, the weekend is shaping up to be a pretty nice one!

The Source: This forecast is from Weather Authority Derek Kevra.

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