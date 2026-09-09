Metro Detroit weather: Rain off and on Wednesday, storm risk possible

The wettest day of the week is here, with off and on rain moving across Southeast Michigan before fading this afternoon.

Let’s say the rain wraps up between 3 and 5 p.m.

Rain totals aren’t outrageous.

Many of us pick up a couple tenths of an inch or less, with localized downpours pushing a few spots closer to half an inch.

Quiet and less muggy weather shows up Thursday and Friday, leading to a sweet finish to the week.

The weekend, at this point, looks more dry than not, with just the off chance for rain Saturday night or Sunday.

Temperatures are set to climb a bit early next week.

The Source: Information for this forecast is from Weather Authority Alan Longstreet.

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