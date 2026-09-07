TGI Friday shooting: Suspect released pending warrant approval from prosecutor's office

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The Brief The suspect was released Monday, pending a charging decision from the prosecutor's office. A 58-year-old Inkster woman was killed after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Two bystanders — a 54-year-old Detroit man and a 42-year-old woman from Georgia — were also shot and hospitalized. Police said the woman who died and the 35-year-old Southfield man in custody were both valid CPL holders and exchanged gunfire during a verbal altercation.



A woman was killed and two bystanders were injured after a shooting in the parking lot of a TGI Fridays in Southfield late Friday night, police said. Officers responded just before 11:30 p.m. to the 26200 block of Evergreen Road near 11 Mile Road.

Southfield police said that the suspect, who was arrested Friday night, was released Monday as they couldn't hold him longer without a charging decision from the prosecutor's office.

The prosecutor will determine whether criminal charges will be authorized and, if so, what charges are appropriate based upon the evidence and applicable law.

What we know:

Police said officers found a 58-year-old woman from Inkster suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and later died from her injuries.

A 54-year-old man from Detroit was also found suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to a hospital and is listed in serious but stable condition.

A third victim, a 42-year-old woman from Georgia, was taken to a hospital by friends after she was shot in the upper left shoulder and bicep. She is listed in stable condition.

Police said a 35-year-old Southfield man was taken into custody after he was identified as the shooter.

According to investigators, the 58-year-old woman and the man in custody are both valid concealed pistol license holders. Police said the two were involved in a verbal altercation in the parking lot before pulling out firearms and exchanging gunfire.

The other two victims were bystanders and were not involved in the altercation, police said.

The event was hosted by Lavish T. Williams, a Detroit Police Commissioner.

"Reports indicate that an intoxicated individual made death threats before a firearm was pulled, resulting in a tragic situation that may have cost someone their life. My heart goes out to everyone involved," he said in a statement to Fox 2. "Detroit is not a bad place. Bikers are not bad people. I will not allow one tragic incident to define our city, our motorcycle community, or the positive environment we have worked so hard to build."

The event, called Lavish Biker Bash '26, was scheduled as a three-day party, set to end Sunday with breakfast at an area hotel. Williams said in the statement that the event would go on as planned.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.