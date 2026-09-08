Two suspects arrested for drunk driving with loaded guns in Hazel Park

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The Brief One traffic scene saw two suspects arrested for driving while intoxicated with guns inside their vehicles Sunday. Michigan State Police said they were arrested in different vehicles at Eight Mile near I-75 at 2 a.m.



Two drivers were arrested for operating while intoxicated with loaded guns at the same scene inside their vehicles in Hazel Park Sunday.

The backstory:

The arrests both came within moments of each other, at Eight Mile near I-75 at 2 a.m. Sunday, according to Michigan State Police.

It began with the driver of a Hyundai stopped for impeding traffic and speeding. The driver stopped in the right lane and was blocking traffic.

A loaded handgun was found underneath the driver's seat.

Second OWI driver enters the scene

Dig deeper:

During the traffic stop, a Dodge Durango "unexpectedly" stopped behind the police cruiser and the driver turned on its hazard lights.

As the trooper approached he spotted an upholstered gun in the driver's lap with the driver's hands near the weapon.

Both drivers were arrested, suspected of operating while intoxicated with both guns being taken and secured by police who found neither had a concealed pistol license.

"Two drivers. Two OWI arrests. Two loaded handguns," posted the MSP Second DIstrict account on X, formerly Twitter. "What started as a traffic stop quickly turned into two OWI and weapons arrests early Sunday morning."

Michigan State Police reminds us that impaired driving puts everyone on the road at risk.

"In this case, both drivers displayed unsafe driving behavior and were armed with loaded handguns," MSP posted. "Make a plan before you drink, never drive impaired."

The Source: Information for this report is from the Michigan State Police Second District on X, formerly Twitter.

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