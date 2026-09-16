Metro Detroit weather: Rain off and on Wednesday, storm risk tonight

The overnight wet weather is done, but more showers will bubble up at times today, with the best bet this afternoon as a front hanging just to our south.

The backstory:

The rain won’t amount to much, with around a quarter inch on the high end.

Scattered showers and storms are a good bet tonight but shut down early Thursday, leading to a sweet finish to the week.

Highs stay in the 70s with fading humidity.

Our weekend weather is half and half, with rain likely Saturday and potentially some hefty totals.

Sunday, meanwhile, is trending drier.

Temps dip next week as we officially welcome fall on Tuesday.

The Source: The forecast is from Weather Authority Alan Longstreet.

Watch FOX 2 Detroit Live: