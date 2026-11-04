Metro Detroit weather: Rain for Wednesday as cooler temps begin

Temps take a big step back from yesterday’s near record warmth of 75° as rain keeps us in the 60s all day.

Widespread rain moves in this morning and continues off and on through the rest of the day.

It’ll be mostly light, with pockets of moderate rain at times. Totals won’t be outrageous, with most spots picking up around 0.25" or less.

A spotty shower is possible Thursday before scattered to widespread showers return to finish the week.

Actual November weather is coming our way! Friday and Saturday wind up just a touch below average, but it’ll feel totally different compared to where we’ve been.

We will, of course, warm back to around 60 degrees next week.