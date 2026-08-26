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Metro Detroit Weather: Severe storms possible tonight

By
FOX 2 Detroit
Weather Forecast
Published August 26, 2026 6:39 AM EDT
Published August 26, 2026 6:39 AM EDT
Chance for storms Wednesday night
Chance for storms Wednesday night

Chance for storms Wednesday night

Alan Longstreet has the forecast. 

FOX 2 - Another sweet start to the day, with storms back for the second half.

Timeline:

Scattered, possibly widespread, action will be around for the evening commute. Our main window for storms is 4-10 p.m.

Severe weather is possible on an isolated basis. 

Gusty winds are the main threat, with a much lower risk for hail or a tornado.

Nothing more than a stray shower is possible Thursday afternoon as our attention turns to the warmup. Temps take aim at 90 early next week. 

The Source: This forecast is by Weather Authority Alan Longstreet. 

Weather Forecast