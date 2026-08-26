Metro Detroit Weather: Severe storms possible tonight
FOX 2 - Another sweet start to the day, with storms back for the second half.
Timeline:
Scattered, possibly widespread, action will be around for the evening commute. Our main window for storms is 4-10 p.m.
Severe weather is possible on an isolated basis.
Gusty winds are the main threat, with a much lower risk for hail or a tornado.
Nothing more than a stray shower is possible Thursday afternoon as our attention turns to the warmup. Temps take aim at 90 early next week.
The Source: This forecast is by Weather Authority Alan Longstreet.