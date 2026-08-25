Detroit police offer $5K reward for driver in hit-and-run caught on camera

The Brief Police are looking for the suspect connected to a deadly hit-and-run in Detroit. This happened on Aug. 11 at around 9:30 p.m. No arrests have been made, prompting a reward of $5,000. All of this happened right in front of Wheel City Car Care.



Detroit police are offering a reward to help track down a hit-and-run driver. It happened earlier this month at the corner of Plymouth and Evergreen, just a couple blocks from a Detroit police precinct.

Deadly hit-and-run caught on camera

Big picture view:

This happened on Aug. 11 at around 9:30 p.m. Even though the crash itself was caught on camera, no arrests have been made, prompting a reward of $5,000.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was standing in the middle of Plymouth as a truck attempted to turn left. That man backs into oncoming traffic and is struck by a black Chevy Equinox.

The SUV takes off, but a second video shows a black Equinox returning to the scene. The driver and passenger get out and, according to police, they check on the victim, go back to their vehicle and leave again.

All of this happened right in front of Wheel City Car Care.

Detroit store owner reacts

Dig deeper:

The manager, Al Swede, says police came by and requested the video, and that’s when he saw the crime unfold in real time.

"I was looking at the cameras," Swede said. "It was a hit-and-run. Guy was in the street, some lady or a guy it wasn’t clear smacked him all across Plymouth. When you saw the video, what was your reaction? Shocked, to be honest with you. I was so sad."

What you can do:

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward, and you can make an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

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